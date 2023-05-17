ON24, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

ON24 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. ON24 has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $353.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. Analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $85,618.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,493,589 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,609.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,691.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $85,618.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,493,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,609.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $828,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ON24 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ON24 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

