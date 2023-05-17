ON Semiconductor’s (ON) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of ON stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 9,854,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,213. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

