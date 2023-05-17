OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.98

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 6043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

OMRON Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

