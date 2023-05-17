OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $335,520.79 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

