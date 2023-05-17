OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $112.93 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $112.93 million and $15.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00055374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

