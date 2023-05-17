OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $6.86. OLO shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 256,236 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

OLO Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782 over the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in OLO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in OLO by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

