Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.75

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 66103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.8412698 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

