Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.75

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 66103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.