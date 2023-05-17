NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.84. 467,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.56.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

