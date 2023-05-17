NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,088.43 or 1.00023921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002407 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

