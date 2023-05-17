Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $81,480.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $110,992.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16.

On Monday, April 17th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 254,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.43. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 95,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.