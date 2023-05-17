Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 147,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,370. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.