NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.05 and last traded at $77.41. Approximately 211,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 893,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NovoCure Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NovoCure by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 462.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NovoCure by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

