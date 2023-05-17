Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.17. 2,505,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,476,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Novavax Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 45.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

