Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.5 %

NVS stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. 816,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

