Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 483.47% and a negative net margin of 132.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.
Novan Stock Performance
NOVN stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.
