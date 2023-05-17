Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 483.47% and a negative net margin of 132.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Novan Stock Performance

NOVN stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Novan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

