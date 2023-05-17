Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 132.21% and a negative return on equity of 483.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.
Novan Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.
