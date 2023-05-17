Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 132.21% and a negative return on equity of 483.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.