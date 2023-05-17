Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Nova Leap Health Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0380518 EPS for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

