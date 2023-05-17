Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 3.09% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,326 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,859,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,582,000 after purchasing an additional 841,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 917,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 6,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,027. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $279.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

