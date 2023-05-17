Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCRGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

