Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,955,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.