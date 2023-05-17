Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,136. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

