Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 431.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $243.46. 288,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,932. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

