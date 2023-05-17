Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,693 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PREF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 239,302 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

