Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 567,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,747. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.