Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 48,843 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.42. 370,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58.

