NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of NorthWestern worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NorthWestern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,246,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,375,000 after acquiring an additional 621,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

