NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 4,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.