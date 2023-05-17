Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

