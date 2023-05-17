North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 778,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,418. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.