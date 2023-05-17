North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 309,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

