North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 316,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

