North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $751,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,278,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,583,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.