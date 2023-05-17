North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,825,303. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.