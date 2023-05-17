North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NRT stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.18.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 6,299.79%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

