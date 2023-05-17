Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 295,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,582. The firm has a market cap of $751.68 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.09. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

