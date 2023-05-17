Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOAH opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

