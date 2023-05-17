Noah (NOAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Noah Stock Up 5.5 %
NYSE NOAH opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
