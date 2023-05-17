NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220,260 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 2,679,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

