Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,075.71

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.71 ($13.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,035 ($12.97). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($12.97), with a volume of 13,290 shares changing hands.

Nichols Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £384.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,402.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,085.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,075.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is 9,032.26%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.