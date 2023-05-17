NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $693,118.20 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $693,118.20 and approximately $947.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,358.93 or 1.00045359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01706873 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

