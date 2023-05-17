NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $947.45 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $680,885.78 and $947.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.27 or 1.00051452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01706873 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

