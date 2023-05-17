Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Stock Up 4.4 %

KIND stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.