New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as high as C$50.00. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a P/E ratio of 50.51.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

