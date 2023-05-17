New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.7%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 435,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,619,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

