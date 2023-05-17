Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.63% of FormFactor worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 430,860 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in FormFactor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,578,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 283,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,355.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FORM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

