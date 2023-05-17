Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 162,525 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,525 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Columbus McKinnon worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 13,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,902. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

