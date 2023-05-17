Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 253,200 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,000. Meritage Homes accounts for 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.87. 173,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,212. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

