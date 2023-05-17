Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 377,455 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,455 shares during the quarter. CBIZ comprises 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.11% of CBIZ worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,726. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. 39,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,824. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

