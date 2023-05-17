Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $36.22 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 3.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $36,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.1 %

AMN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 130,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

