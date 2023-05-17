NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a PE ratio of 878.00 and a beta of 1.52.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

