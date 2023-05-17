Neblio Price Up 31% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $504,033.34 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,662,192 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

